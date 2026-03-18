Pakistan announces 5-day Eid ceasefire in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said that, in view of Eid-ul-Fitr, the government has decided—on its own initiative and at the request of brotherly Islamic countries—to temporarily pause Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, which is ongoing against terrorists in Afghanistan, for five days.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Attaullah Tarar said that keeping Eid-ul-Fitr in mind, the Government of Pakistan has taken this step and, upon the request of friendly Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, has announced a temporary halt in Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, which targets terrorists and their support infrastructure in Afghanistan.

He stated that the pause in the operation will be effective from the night between March 18 and 19, 2026, until the night between March 23 and 24, 2026.

Attaullah Tarar added that Pakistan is taking this step in good faith and in accordance with Islamic principles. However, in case of any cross-border attack, drone strike, or terrorist incident, Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq will be immediately resumed.