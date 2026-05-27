UN lauds Pakistan’s contributions to international peace and security

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in New York.

The deputy prime minister is visiting New York to attend the signature event organized by China under its Presidency of the Security Council, the foreign office said in a press release.

Dar appreciated the Secretary-General’s steadfast commitment to the United Nations and multilateralism, and acknowledged his continued support for and strong cooperation with Pakistan. They exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the situation in the Middle East and West Asia.

The foreign minister appreciated the Secretary-General’s principled position and support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts. He highlighted Pakistan’s successful hosting of the Islamabad Talks in April, which represented an important diplomatic breakthrough. He noted that the ceasefire initially facilitated through Pakistan’s efforts continued to hold, and reaffirmed support for continued engagement and dialogue to achieve durable peace and stability in the region. DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to upholding the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and advancing international peace and security through constructive engagement at the United Nations.

He welcomed the Secretary-General’s UN80 Initiative and appreciated his leadership in this regard. He emphasized that the interests and priorities of developing countries should remain central to the reform agenda. He also underlined the importance of strengthening conflict prevention, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts in line with evolving global realities.

Reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding position on Security Council reform, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister emphasized the need for a comprehensive reform process based on the principles of sovereign equality, transparency, inclusivity, and broad-based consensus among Member States. These principles could only be upheld through the addition of elected members, he added.

Discussing developments in South Asia, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister expressed concern over provocative and inflammatory statements by the Indian leadership that undermine regional stability. He underscored that India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance constituted a clear violation of international law, the Treaty’s provisions, and established norms governing inter-state relations.

He emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained the core issue between Pakistan and India and reiterated that its just resolution, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, was essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

The deputy prime minister underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan remained vital for regional stability. He, however, expressed deep concern over the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups against Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its national security and protect its citizens in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

On Palestine, DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle for self-determination and statehood. He appreciated the Secretary-General’s continued advocacy for the two-state solution and the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, as endorsed in Security Council Resolution 2803.

Secretary-General Guterres appreciated Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations and its continued contributions to international peace and security, including through diplomacy and UN peacekeeping efforts.