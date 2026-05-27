Pakistan’s civil-military leadership calls for unity, sacrifices as nation celebrates Eidul Azha 2026

ISLAMABAD – Civil and military leadership has extended felicitation to the nation on the eve of Eidul Azha 2026, giving a message of unity, sacrifice and compassion to people of Pakistan.

In their separate messages, Presidents Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Eidul Azha reminds Muslims of the great spirit of obedience to Allah Almighty, patience, loyalty, sincerity, and sacrifice, as reflected in the noble legacy of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The president said the true spirit of sacrifice requires making space in our hearts for others. He added that the joy of Eid is incomplete unless the underprivileged, needy, orphans, widows, labourers, persons with disabilities, and other less privileged segments of society are included in the celebrations. He stressed the need for special care for those who silently endure hardships without expressing their needs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and solidarity is essential for the lasting progress and prosperity of nations. He said that on this occasion, the entire nation expresses complete solidarity with the oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine and in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may bless the Muslim Ummah with the true blessings of Eid-ul-Azha, accept their sacrifices, and make the world a cradle of peace, love, and harmony.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, felicitated the people of Pakistan.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan praid for lasting peace, prosperity, and unity of the nation, while paying tribute to the resilience of the Pakistani people and the sacrifices of Shuhada, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens who continue to safeguard the homeland.

Eidul Azha symbolizes sacrifice, faith, and solidarity. The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their sacred duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in pursuit of peace and stability.

On this blessed occasion, special homage is paid to the families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan whose unparalleled sacrifices continue to strengthen the foundations of the nation.