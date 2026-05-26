PM Shehbaz, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties, regional peace in Eid call

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to extend Eid-ul-Adha greetings, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and regional peace efforts.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Turkish leadership and the people of Türkiye on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, while President Erdogan warmly reciprocated the greetings during the telephone conversation.

Recalling their recent meetings, particularly the interaction held in Antalya in April, the two leaders reaffirmed that the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye had grown even stronger over time.

The leaders agreed to ensure swift implementation of key decisions taken during recent high-level engagements, especially in the areas of trade and investment aimed at boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the conversation, both sides also exchanged views on ongoing regional peace efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Erdogan for Türkiye’s consistent support for Pakistan-led peace initiatives, while the two leaders agreed to continue close coordination to promote dialogue, stability, and de-escalation in the region.

President Erdogan also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bomb explosion targeting a train in Balochistan on May 24 and assured Pakistan of Türkiye’s unwavering support in the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Turkish president for his solidarity and sympathy, reiterating that Pakistan would continue its fight against terrorism in all its forms.