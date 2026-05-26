Eid ul Azha 2026 Namaz Timings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Preparations for Eid-ul-Azha 2026 are underway in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with mosque administrations and local authorities expected to finalise congregational prayer schedules.

Across twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Eid prayers are traditionally held in the early morning hours, with large congregations expected at designated Eid Gahs and major mosques. In Islamabad, key venues including iconic Faisal Mosque and sector-based mosques in G-6, G-7, and G-9 are expected to host major Eid gatherings.

Strn arrangements suggest prayer timings will likely fall between 06:30 AM and 08:00 AM, though official schedules will be issued by local mosque committees closer to Eid ul Azha.

Islamabad Eid Namaz Timings

Masjid Area Time Faisal Mosque Islamabad 06:30 Jamia Masjid Al-Furqan E/7 06:30 Jamia Masjid Syedna Hassan Street 07:00 Jamia Masjid Al-Mujtaba Press Colony 07:00 Markazi Jamia Masjid Al-Hira G7-II 06:30 Markazi Eid Gah G9-1 06:15

Rawalpindi

Masjid Area Time Jamia Masjid Ameer Hamza Ameer Hamza Colony 05:30 Jamia Masjid Ghousia Aziz Abad 06:30 Jamia Majid Allah Wali Chatri Chowk 06:15 Markazi Eid Gah Sharif Mall Road 06:30 Jamia Masjid Anwar Madina Media Town 06:45

In Rawalpindi, Eid congregations are planned at central locations such as the Markazi Eid Gah Sharif on Mall Road, along with neighborhood mosques in Aziz Abad, Media Town, and Ameer Hamza Colony. Early indications suggest Eid prayers may begin as early as 05:30 AM, with staggered timings continuing until around 07:30 AM, depending on mosque capacity and local arrangements.

Eid congregations draw large gatherings, requiring coordinated security, traffic, and crowd management plans. Authorities are expected to issue detailed advisories as the date approaches.

Officials have urged citizens to rely on announcements from their nearest mosque for final confirmation, as timings may vary slightly.