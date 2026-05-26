Banking Hours extended across Pakistan to support Easier Tax Payments

KARACHI – Relief for taxpayers as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) extended banking hours across Pakistan for the collection of government duties and taxes.

All commercial bank branches will now remain open until 5:30 PM on May 29, giving customers extra time to complete their transactions amid what is expected to be a busy tax collection period.

For branches that operate on Saturdays, the schedule has also been adjusted. These branches will remain open on May 30 from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, effectively ensuring uninterrupted access for people who may not be able to visit banks during weekday hours.

The central bank also directed banks to keep branches open until the completion of special clearing operations, meaning no branch is expected to shut down early if pending transactions are still being processed. Alongside physical banking, digital services have also been placed on high alert.

Internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs, and other electronic banking platforms have been instructed to remain fully operational without any interruption during this period.

Officials said the decision has been taken on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with the aim of making tax payments more convenient for the public and avoiding last-minute congestion at bank branches.