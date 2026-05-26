Pakistan, China reach new broad consensus on further deepening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have reached a new broad consensus on further deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office stated this in a joint statement after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid an official visit to China from May 23 to May 26, 2026.

During the visit, Xi Jinping, President of China met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, held talks with the him.

The two sides engaged cordially and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and paid a successful visit to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

The two sides shared the view that the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, built and nurtured by successive generations of leaderships, is an important wealth and a strategic asset of the two countries and two peoples.

Throughout the 75 years of diplomatic relations, this friendship has remained rock solid no matter how the international and regional situations evolved, and the two countries have always trusted, respected and supported each other and stood by each other in times of difficulties and challenges. In a world undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership has taken on an even more strategic importance and relevance.

China and Pakistan will move faster to build an even closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era, which will set an example for the endeavor to build a community with a shared future that connects China and its neighboring countries.

Both sides are determined to unswervingly safeguard and develop their bilateral relations, maintain high-level exchanges, make significant progress under the Action Plan to Foster An Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (2025-2029), deepen mutual trust, practical cooperation, defense and security cooperation, and keep close coordination on international and regional issues, so as to better harness this relationship to the benefit of the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. Pakistan attaches great importance to and supports the vision of building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) put forth by President Xi Jinping.

Both sides spoke highly of the visit by H.E. Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, in late April and early May 2026 to the Chinese provinces of Hunan and Hainan, and the visit to China by Mr. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, in January 2026.

Both sides welcomed the success of the seventh round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in January 2026 and the China-Pakistan Political Parties Forum and Meeting of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism in May 2026. Pakistan appreciated the visit by Mr. Cai Dafeng, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, in May 2026 which included his participation in the commemoration held in Pakistan for the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen strategic dialogue and enhance exchanges at various levels to continue deepening political mutual trust and jointly keep China-Pakistan relations in the right direction.

The two sides reaffirmed their unyielding support for each other on issues concerning their respective core interests. They stressed that the authority of the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no question or challenge.

Pakistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to the one-China principle, and holds the view that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China and the Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests. Pakistan firmly supports all efforts by China to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes any form of “Taiwan independence.” Pakistan firmly supports China’s just stance on issues concerning Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. China reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan in defending its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and firmly supports Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard its national security, stability, development and prosperity.

Pakistan congratulated China on the successful completion of the strategic goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the strong start in implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan.

China congratulated Pakistani leaders on leading the country to achieve macroeconomic stability centered on Pakistan’s National Economic Transformation Plan (2024-2029) (URAAN Pakistan). Both sides agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, hold the meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) , and promote the high-quality development of the upgraded version of CPEC 2.0.

Both sides agreed to advance the Karakoram Highway (Thakot-Raikot) realignment project in a phased and orderly manner. The two sides agreed to leverage the potential of the Gwadar Port and build it into a regional connectivity hub. The two sides will make good use of the Khunjerab Pass to strengthen land connectivity between China and Pakistan. Both sides welcomed third parties to participate in the development of CPEC under the model agreed upon b Chiia and Pakistan.

The Pakistani side will take targeted steps to strengthen security measures and cooperation to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. China supports Pakistan in its continued and firm fight against terrorism.

Both sides called on the international community to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation, and reaffirmed their firm opposition to applying double standards on counter-terrorism or to politicizing and instrumentalize counter-terrorism.

Both sides agreed to firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter.

The two sides agreed to jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive global economic order. Both sides agreed that it is essential to firmly uphold the victorious outcomes of World War II, and oppose any attempt to revive fascism and militarism. The two sides expressed support for the postwar international order underpinned by international legal documents such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation and other principles of international law for the maintenance of world peace and security and safeguard historical truth and international justice.

Pakistan supports China’s initiative of establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, believing that this represents a concrete step toward promoting the development of artificial intelligence for good and for all, and will work with China to advance global governance and international cooperation on artificial intelligence.

Both sides reiterated opposition to any unilateral actions and reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia, and resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The two sides expressed readiness to conduct trans-boundary water resources cooperation under the principle of equality and mutual benefit. The significance of the maintenance of international and regional security and stability was reiterated.

China reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan as the next rotating President of the SCO and leveraging Pakistan’s term as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council from 2025 to 2026 to further strengthen coordination and collaboration in the multilateral context.

The Chinese side also commended Pakistan’s various initiatives for strengthening multilateralism, peaceful resolution of disputes, and regional cooperation under its U.N. Security Council Presidency in July 2025. Pakistani side expressed support for the four propositions by President Xi Jinping on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and holding the Islamabad Talks. Both sides reiterated early implementation of the five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region. The two sides expressed their readiness to jointly make positive contributions for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The Pakistani side spoke positively of the successful holding of the informal talks among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China in April 2026, and welcomed the Chinese side to provide a dialogue platform for communication between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to stay in close communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan. The two sides stressed on the need of not allowing any individual, group or party, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) etc., to use the territories to harm and threaten regional security and interests, or conduct terrorist actions and activities.

During the visit, the two sides signed a number of cooperation documents in various fields.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif thanked the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for their warm and friendly reception extended to him and his delegation on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.