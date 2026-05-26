Lahore, Punjab weather update for Eidul Azha 2026 amid heatwave alert

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a heatwave alert ahead of Eidul Azha, urging citizens to take precautionary measures amid expected extreme weather conditions during the holidays.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, most districts of Punjab are likely to experience a severe heatwave, with temperatures expected to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal during the Eid holidays.

Expected Maximum Temperature in Lahore

The advisory stated that temperatures in cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sialkot could reach up to 42°C, while in southern districts such as Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Jhang, the mercury may rise to as high as 50°C.

The PDMA warned that intense heat may continue even during nighttime hours. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and to limit exposure to direct sunlight.

People have been encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids, wear light-colored and loose cotton clothing, and use hats or umbrellas when stepping outside. Parents have also been advised to keep children and elderly family members indoors during peak heat hours.

Travelers have been advised to check vehicle conditions, including tire pressure and radiator water levels, before long journeys. In view of possible water shortages, citizens are also urged to use water carefully.

The authority has issued additional guidelines related to animal care during Eidul Azha, recommending that water containers be placed for birds and animals, livestock be regularly hydrated, and sprayed with water to protect them from heat stress.