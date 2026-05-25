Which Pakistani Govt officials are getting up to Rs1.5 Crore monthly salaries? Full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, the highly indebted nation with its total public debt soaring to Rs83 trillion, is paying tens of millions to government institutions’ executives and the new revelations amid austerity measures by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet raised several questions.

A new debate sparked over the salaries of top officials in Pakistan’s public sector institutions. Reports reveal that several executives in key banks and investment companies are earning extremely high monthly pay packages, with some reaching up to Rs1.5 crore.

The salary structure of several key state-linked financial and investment institutions shows jaw-dropping figures that are now raising serious questions.

MD. Pak-Kuwait Investment Company is receiving staggering Rs 15,378,000+ per month, making him one of the highest-paid public sector executives. MD of Pak-Oman Investment Company is being paid Rs12,884,000 monthly, while chief of Pak-Iran Investment Company draws a hefty Rs 9,716,000 per month.

In the banking sector, the figures remain equally striking. The President of the National Bank of Pakistan reportedly earns Rs 9,000,000 per month, while the MD of Pak-Libya Holding Company Limited takes home Rs 8,817,000 monthly. The President of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited earns approximately Rs 5,500,000 per month.

CEO of PRAL receives Rs 5,200,000 per month, while the President of EXIM Bank earns Rs 5,000,000 monthly. Even the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan draws a salary of Rs 4,000,000 per month.

At Pakistan Single Window, CEO earns Rs 2,650,000 monthly, while President of First Women Bank takes home over Rs 2,200,000 per month. The Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) receives Rs 1,100,000 per month.

These salaries are not the only perks. Executives of Investment Company Limited reportedly receive substantial additional benefits. CEO of PRAL gets an additional 15pc allowance, while CEO of Pakistan Single Window also receives an extra Rs 89,000 allowance.

The revelations triggered intense public discussion over compensation in state institutions at a time when the country continues to grapple with economic pressures and debt concerns.