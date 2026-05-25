Man accused of raping sister’s daughter killed in police encounter

KHUSHAB – A man, who allegedly raped a daughter of his sister, was killed in a police encounter in Khuhab.

As per details shared by police, the encounter took place in the Jora Kalan area of Khushab. During the exchange of fire, the accused was killed on the spot.

Police stated that the deceased had been nominated in a case registered three days earlier over allegations of rape involving his niece.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

Earlier this month, a disturbing incident has been reported from Taxila, where a 14-year-old madrasa student has allegedly been raped by a teacher, prompting police to register a case and start investigation.

According to FIR, the complainant Javed Khan’s son, a Class IX student who was also studying at madrasa located in Gohad Mor, Taxila, returned home on the evening of April 28, 2026, after sexual assault in an abnormal condition.

Upon inquiry by his family, the boy disclosed that the madrasa teacher, identified as Zain Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ahmed, allegedly took him to a room on the rooftop of the madrasa and forcibly sodomised him.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone. After the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.