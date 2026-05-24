Security forces kill 11 terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 11 terrorists during an operation in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. The militants were involved in multiple acts of terrorism.

The ISPR said that in continuation of intelligence-based operations over the past 48 hours, security forces targeted several hideouts of terrorists in Dattakhel, North Waziristan.

After intense exchange of fire, 11 terrorists linked with the Indian-sponsored group Fitna al-Khawarij were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who were actively involved in various terrorist activities in the region.

According to the ISPR, sanitization operations are ongoing to clear the area of any remaining militants.

It added that under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their relentless campaign against terrorism with full force to completely eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.