Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Gold, Silver Prices – 14 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices gained Rs4,370 in Pakistan, pushing the rate to Rs444,336 in the local market on Sunday. The latest increase comes just a day after another major spike, when bullion had already climbed by Rs7,250 per tola to settle at Rs439,966.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs444,336
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs379,880
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,219
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs7,279
For 10-gram category, prices soared by Rs3,933, taking the new rate to Rs379,880. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $43 per ounce to hit $4,219.
The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.
Meanwhile, silver prices also joined the bullish trend in Pakistan, jumping by Rs200 to reach Rs7,279 per tola.