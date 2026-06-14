Punjab to expand ‘Liquid Tree’ project to tackle urban air pollution

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Sunday approved the expansion of its “Liquid Tree” initiative as part of efforts to promote an environmentally friendly province through modern scientific solutions.

The project, managed by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), introduces a biotechnology-based system that uses microalgae to absorb carbon dioxide and improve air quality in urban areas where traditional tree plantation is limited.

According to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan’s first EPA-certified liquid tree will be relocated from Faisalabad to Lahore under the expansion plan. She said more than 100 species of microalgae have been collected from different regions, ranging from Karachi to Khyber, for use in the project.

In the initial phase, liquid tree units will be installed in major shopping malls as well as indoor and outdoor public spaces to help reduce air pollution in cities.

The chief minister described the initiative as a scientific and practical step to address rising carbon emissions and smog levels, saying it could significantly improve environmental conditions in urban centres. She added that artificial tree systems placed in commercial and public areas would contribute to cleaner air.

Officials said the project is part of Punjab’s broader strategy to adopt technology-driven solutions for environmental challenges.

Meanwhile, the EPA has intensified its anti-pollution drive, demolishing 36 fat-melting units across the province this week, sealing six others, and registering cases against their owners.

Earlier in April, the agency also accelerated efforts to establish plastic-free zones in major city markets and announced a complete ban on plastic bags below 75 microns.

The EPA has further introduced a regulatory framework for green buffer zones around industrial areas, mandatory plantation drives, and stricter controls on tree cutting to curb industrial pollution.