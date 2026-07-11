IHC orders recovery of salaries, benefits from grade-19 officer over fake degrees

ISLAMABAD – A Grade-19 government officer, Waseem Afzal Warraich, has been dismissed from service after the Islamabad High Court upheld a decision regarding his alleged use of fake academic credentials.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court rejected Warraich’s intra-court appeal. In its judgment issued on July 1, 2026, the court declared him responsible for fraud and forgery, stating that his BA and MBA degrees were obtained through fraudulent means.

The court ordered the recovery of all benefits and financial privileges received during his service and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against him.

Warraich had secured employment at SME Bank in 1993 on the basis of the disputed qualifications and later left the post in 2009 under the Golden Handshake Scheme. In 2011, he obtained a Grade-19 position in the Ministry of Labour and Manpower using the same credentials.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier declared his degrees fake in 2017 and ordered his removal from service. Following the latest court decision, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis issued a notification terminating his employment, ordering recovery of benefits and instructing the FIA to initiate criminal proceedings.