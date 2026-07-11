Hania Aamir oozes Glamour in fierce All-Black Bold Photoshoot

Fans cannot stop talking about Hania Aamir’s breathtaking new campaign for YSL as the diva not only posed for the campaign but also delivered a full-blown luxury fashion moment that looks straight out of an international editorial.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star ditches her signature bubbly persona and embraces an ultra-glamorous, avant-garde editorial look that speaks of luxury, confidence, and Parisian chic. Dressed head-to-toe in black, Hania stuns in a sleek ribbed fitted top paired with a dramatic ruffled mini skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She aced monochrome look with sheer YSL monogram tights, razor-sharp pointed stilettos, and bold gold accessories that add just the right amount of luxury sparkle. But the fashion isn’t the only thing stealing the spotlight.

The campaign features intimate beauty close-ups where Hania effortlessly showcases Beauty products. With glass-like skin, glossy lips, slicked-back wet-look hair, and rich wine-red nails, she proves that less can truly be more when executed with flawless precision.

One of the standout pics is a dramatic black-and-white portrait where water trickles over her face, which perfectly captures the campaign’s luxurious beauty aesthetic.

Social media has been buzzing with praise, with many calling it one of Hania Aamir’s boldest and most sophisticated fashion moments yet.