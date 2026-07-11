Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 11 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan slipped a day after it rebounded, tracking downward trend in international bullion market, hovering at Rs4.32 Lac per tola.

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold per opened at Rs432,436. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs370,744.

Gold Rates Today

Gold New Price Gold (24K) per tola Rs432,436 Gold (24K) per 10 grams Rs370,744 Silver per tola Rs6,432

The latest drop comes a day after the domestic gold market witnessed a sharp increase.

In the international market, gold prices also came under pressure, with the price of the precious metal falling by $14 per ounce to $4,100 including a premium of $20.

Silver prices moved up in the local market. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs6,432.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally fluctuate in line with movements in international bullion markets, alongside changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic market demand. Saturday’s decline reflects the impact of softer global prices on the local precious metals market.