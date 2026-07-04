Gold Prices drop below Rs440,000 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Saturday, reversing part of the previous session’s gains as international bullion prices edged lower.

The price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,100 per tola, bringing the domestic rate down to Rs439,836. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs943, settling at Rs377,088.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Current Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs439,836 Gold (10 Grams) Rs377,088 Gold (International, Per Ounce) $4,174 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,716

In the global bullion market, gold prices also moved lower. International price fell by $11 to $4,174 per ounce, including a $20 premium, contributing to the downward adjustment in Pakistan’s domestic market.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded losses. The price of silver per tola declined by Rs48, closing at Rs6,716 in the local market.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally move in line with international market trends, while fluctuations in the exchange rate and local demand also influence domestic bullion rates. Traders continue to monitor global economic developments, inflation expectations and central bank policies, all of which remain key drivers of precious metal prices.