Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs440,936 Per Tola in the local market on July 04, 2026 Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs10,459 in previous session, settling at Rs378,031.
|Commodity
|Unit
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|428,736
|12,200
|440,936
|Gold
|10 grams
|367,572
|10,459
|378,031
|Silver
|Per tola
|6,445
|319
|6,764
In the international market, gold prices also moved up, with the metal surging by $123 per ounce to trade at $4,185 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|404,250
|385,875
|330,750
|Per 1 Gram
|34,658.25
|33,082.88
|28,356.75
|Per 10 Grams
|346,582
|330,828
|283,567
|Per Ounce
|982,327
|937,676
|803,722
Silver prices registered upward trend, with the rate increasing by Rs319 per tola to Rs6,764.
The increase in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.
Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump