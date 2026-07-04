Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs440,936 Per Tola in the local market on July 04, 2026 Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs10,459 in previous session, settling at Rs378,031.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price Gold Per tola 428,736 12,200 440,936 Gold 10 grams 367,572 10,459 378,031 Silver Per tola 6,445 319 6,764

In the international market, gold prices also moved up, with the metal surging by $123 per ounce to trade at $4,185 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 404,250 385,875 330,750 Per 1 Gram 34,658.25 33,082.88 28,356.75 Per 10 Grams 346,582 330,828 283,567 Per Ounce 982,327 937,676 803,722

Silver prices registered upward trend, with the rate increasing by Rs319 per tola to Rs6,764.

The increase in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.