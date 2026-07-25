Gold Price in Pakistan climbs to Rs430,000 Per Tola amid global hike

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward march on Friday, with the local market recording another increase of Rs300 per tola, pushing the price of 24-karat gold to Rs430,000 per tola.

As per Saraffa market, 22-karat gold is now selling at Rs394,717 per tola, while 21-karat gold has climbed to Rs376,775 per tola. Silver also moved higher, with the price of 10 grams rising to Rs6,450.

Gold/Silver Unit Price Gold (24K) Per tola Rs430,000 Gold (22K) Per tola Rs394,717 Gold (21K) Per tola Rs376,775 Silver 10 grams Rs6,450

The latest increase comes after weeks of intense volatility in the precious metals market. During early and mid-July, gold prices slipped to around Rs417,000–424,000 per tola, and later rebound in the middle of the month.

Prices later jumped by as much as Rs4,700 and Rs4,600 per tola, taking the market close to Rs429,000 and Rs433,836. Trading remained highly volatile in the final days of July amid global uncertainity, with daily price movements ranging between Rs1,800 and Rs4,600 in both directions.

In July 2026, gold touched a high of nearly Rs442,900 per tola and dipped to around Rs424,200, showing swings of more than Rs10,000 within short periods before settling near current levels.

Bullion experts attribute the persistent fluctuations to volatile international gold prices, geopolitical uncertainty, movements in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, and changing local market dynamics.