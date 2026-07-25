Gold Rates in Pakistan today (25 July 2026), Per Tola Gold Rates

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.27Lac on Friday amid latest gains in bullion market.

The price of 24K gold declined by Rs4,600 in previous session to settle at Rs427,436. The price of 10 grams also registered a notable decrease of Rs3,944, reaching Rs366,457.

Unit New Price Gold Per tola Rs427,436 Gold 10 grams Rs366,457 Gold Per ounce $4,050 Silver Per tola Rs6,370

The latest declin comes just a day after the local gold market witnessed a significant drop.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs393,708 Rs375,812 Rs322,125 Per 1 Gram Rs33,754 Rs32,220 Rs27,617 Per 10 Gram Rs337,544 Rs322,201 Rs276,172 Per Ounce Rs956,711 Rs913,224 Rs782,763

The downward momentum was driven by international market trends, where gold shed $46 per ounce to reach $4,050 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices also decreased, with the price of one tola falling by Rs61 to settle at Rs6,370, reflecting the broader strength in precious metals.

Market analysts say local gold prices are likely to remain closely tied to movements in the international market, with global economic developments and investor sentiment continuing to influence bullion trends.