Indian Education Minister Pradhan quits after weeks of CJP Jantar Mantar Fury

NEW DELHI – Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, bowing to month-long student uprising that had shaken public confidence in the country’s education system to its core.

The resignation caps a turbulent few weeks that saw waves of young protesters, many of them students themselves, flood the streets demanding Pradhan’s head over a string of explosive exam paper leaks that critics say have made a mockery of India’s testing system.

Taking to social media platform X to break the news, a defiant yet conciliatory Pradhan warned that “anti-national elements” should not be allowed to exploit the unrest at Jantar Mantar, the iconic protest site in the heart of Delhi, and the wider turmoil gripping the nation. “The country’s unity must be maintained,” he added.

The outgoing minister insisted that no Indian student’s future should be held hostage to legal entanglements. “Our children should spend their time on education and focus on building their careers,” he said, adding that with all of this “in mind,” he had formally submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister.

The move comes after a relentless opposition offensive, with Congress and virtually the entire opposition bloc closing ranks to demand Pradhan’s ouster, turning the exam leak controversy into one of the most politically charged education scandals in recent memory.

With the minister now gone, all eyes turn to who will inherit the daunting task of restoring faith in a system that millions of Indian students depend on.

More Updates to follow…