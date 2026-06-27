Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan climbed once again, pushing rates in the local bullion market to fresh highs as gains in the international market continued to fuel the upward trend.

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of gold increased by Rs1,187, taking it to Rs431,323, while price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs989 to reach Rs368,074.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Old Price Increase New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs430,136 Rs1,187 Rs431,323 Gold (10 Grams) Rs367,085 Rs989 Rs368,074 International Gold US$4,076.13 US$11.87 US$4,088.00

The rally was also reflected in global markets, where gold gained US$11.87 per ounce, lifting the international price to US$4,088 per ounce.

Market analysts say persistent fluctuations in global bullion prices are directly impacting Pakistan’s domestic market, resulting in continued volatility and higher gold rates.

With international prices maintaining an upward trajectory, traders are closely watching the market, as further movements could push local gold prices to even higher levels in the coming days.