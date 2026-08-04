Metro bus services suspended in Lahore today – 4 August 2026

LAHORE – Metro Bus Service in Lahore has been completely suspended today (Tuesday) due to security and administrative arrangements for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and Chehlum-related activities.

According to officials, the entire Metro Bus route and all stations in Lahore have been temporarily closed, with the service remaining suspended throughout the day.

Authorities said the decision was taken as part of security measures and arrangements for the religious events. Citizens have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative transportation options.

Meanwhile, the Orange Line Train service in Lahore is operating as usual, while all Speedo Bus routes remain active and available for passengers.

In Rawalpindi, Metro Bus Service will face partial suspension tomorrow due to the central Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The decision has been taken on the instructions of the district administration.

According to Metro Bus authorities, service between Saddar Station and Faizabad will remain suspended, while operations from IJP Road to Pak Secretariat will continue as normal.

Officials have advised commuters to consider alternative transport arrangements and review the traffic plan before travelling to avoid inconvenience.