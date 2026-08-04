BISE Peshawar announces class 9 and 10 results today: Ways to check results online

PESHAWAR – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar is scheduled to announce the results of the Class 9 and 10 first annual examination 2026 today, August 4, 2026.

The board will organize a special ceremony at 11:00 AM to announce the names of students who have secured top positions in the examination. The complete results for all candidates will be available on the official BISE Peshawar website at 2:00 PM.

Thousands of students who appeared in the Class 9 and 10 annual examinations will be able to check their performance after the official announcement.

The result marks an important academic milestone for students as it reflects their progress at the secondary school level and helps them prepare for the next stage of their education.

Check Results via Website

Students can check their results online through the official BISE Peshawar website. To access their result, candidates will need to visit the board’s website, open the results section, enter their roll number, and view or download their result details.

Check Results via SMS

The board has also provided an SMS facility for students who want to receive their results through mobile messages. Candidates can send their roll number to 9818, after which they will receive their result details through a reply message.

The announcement of matric results allows students to evaluate their academic performance, identify areas for improvement, and plan their future studies.

Parents and teachers also use the results to assess students’ progress and provide guidance for upcoming academic challenges.