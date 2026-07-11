London home linked to Imran Khan put on sale for £25 million

LONDON – A historic property in Richmond, London, where former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan lived with his ex-wife Jemima Khan and her mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith during and after their marriage, has been listed for sale with an asking price of £25 million, according to reports.

Known as Ormeley Lodge, the secluded 10-bedroom residence is located near Richmond Park on Ham Common in southwest London. The property dates back to the early Georgian period and covers around 15,814 square feet, featuring seven bathrooms, landscaped gardens and a separate cottage.

The house gained public attention in Pakistan as it was used by Imran Khan in 2006 to record messages and programmes for Geo News’ “Pukar” campaign following the devastating floods that affected the country.

The listing of the property has renewed interest in the historic residence due to its association with the former Pakistan cricket captain and politician during a significant period of his personal and public life.