Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 July 2026

KARACHI – Currency Exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market remained largely stable over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Gulf currencies showing little movement against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the latest market rates, the US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs278.9 for buying and Rs279.25 for selling. Euro was available at Rs319.43 (buying) and Rs323.5 (selling), while the British pound sterling (GBP) traded at Rs375.06 for buying and Rs378.15 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) stood at Rs76.2 for buying and Rs76.9 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.55 and Rs75.1, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs75.39 for buying and Rs76.45 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) was available at Rs725.33 and Rs735.58. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs74.56 for buying and Rs750.85 for selling, while the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs889.43 for buying and Rs899.9 for selling.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 193.58 197.95 Bahrain Dinar 740.56 750.85 Canadian Dollar 196.94 199.95 China Yuan 38.00 38.75 Danish Krone 42.56 43.25 Euro 319.28 323.40 Hong Kong Dollar 35.22 36.23 Indian Rupee 2.80 3.15 Japanese Yen 1.70 1.80 Kuwaiti Dinar 889.43 899.90 Malaysian Ringgit 67.15 67.95 New Zealand Dollar 157.78 160.45 Norwegian Krone 27.99 28.29 Omani Riyal 725.33 735.58 Qatari Riyal 75.39 76.45 Saudi Riyal 74.55 75.10 Singapore Dollar 214.18 217.95 Swedish Krona 28.25 28.90 Swiss Franc 343.59 348.25 Thai Baht 8.50 8.75 U.A.E. Dirham 76.20 76.90 UK Pound Sterling 375.06 378.15 US Dollar 278.9 279.25