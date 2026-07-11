Green Property Certificate No Longer Mandatory for property transactions in Punjab?

LAHORE – Punjab government has made changes to the mandatory requirement for Green Property Certificate (GPC) in property transactions, just weeks after introducing it as a key reform in the land administration system.

A notification issued by the Punjab Land Records Authority said buyers and sellers will no longer be required to get or present a Green Property Certificate to complete the sale or purchase of land or other immovable property. Instead, transactions can once again be legally carried out using the Fard (Record of Rights) or a certified copy of the official land record.

No. PLRA/ADG.ADMIN/162-/2026 In exercise of the functions under clause (b) and clause (c) of Section 5 of the Punjab Land Records Authority Act 2017 (Act VI of 2017) (hereinafter referred to as the “Act”) and in pursuance of powers vested under Sections 14 and 16 thereof, the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) is pleased to notify and declare the “Naqal Arazi Record” as a legally valid document forming part of land records for transactional purposes.

The decision apparently aimed to simplify property transfer process and reducing delays, allowing transactions to be completed more quickly under the existing documentation framework.

Earlier this month, authorities made the Green Property Certificate compulsory for the sale, purchase, mortgage, gift, and all other transfers of immovable property across the province, with the requirement taking effect from July 1.

The reform was presented as a cornerstone of Punjab’s drive to modernize land administration and gradually replace the traditional Fard-e-Bai in most property transactions.

Under now-withdrawn system, existing ownership records were to continue being issued, but every property transfer was expected to include a Green Property Certificate. The initiative was described as the first major step toward creating a paperless and digitally verified land records system across Punjab.

Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) deployed surveyors in every tehsil of the province. Each tehsil was assigned five surveyors, while Lahore’s ten tehsils received a total of 50 surveyors to manage the verification process.

The proposed procedure required surveyors to physically verify a property’s ownership, possession, and location before processing the certificate. Following the inspection, an online public notice was to remain available for 15 days to invite objections. If no claims or objections were received during that period, the Green Property Certificate would be issued.

With latest notification, the mandatory Green Property Certificate requirement has been withdrawn, restoring the use of the traditional land ownership record for property transactions.