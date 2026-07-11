Pakistan issues update for pilgrims planning to visit Iran, Iraq

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has introduced a new registration system for Ziyarat group organisers to improve arrangements and provide better facilities for pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq.

Under the new system, unregistered individuals and companies will no longer be permitted to arrange bookings for Ziyarat journeys.

According to a ministry statement, 262 Ziyarat group organisers have been registered under the Ziyarat Policy 2026, and all bookings and travel arrangements for pilgrims will now be managed through these approved operators.

The ministry said a complete list of registered organisers is available on its official website, allowing pilgrims to select verified service providers.

It advised travellers to use only registered operators and avoid transactions with unauthorised individuals or companies, warning that the ministry would not be responsible for losses or fraud in such cases.

Officials said the initiative aims to ensure safer, more transparent and organised travel facilities for pilgrims while curbing the activities of illegal operators.