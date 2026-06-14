Pakistan suffer ninth straight defeat, lose 5-1 to Spain in FIH Pro League

Pakistan’s struggles in the FIH Pro League continued as they suffered their ninth consecutive defeat, going down 5-1 to Spain in a league-stage match at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Sunday.

Spain made a strong start, taking the lead in the 11th minute through Alvarez Nicolas, and ended the first quarter 1-0 ahead.

Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the second quarter but failed to convert, while Spain capitalised clinically as Cunill Pepe struck twice to give his side a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

The Green Shirts showed some improvement after the break when Abu Mahmood pulled one back in the 43rd minute to reduce the deficit to 3-1. However, Pakistan wasted two more penalty corner chances in the same period.

Spain regained control in the final quarter and added two late goals through Reyne Merc and Alvarez Nicolas to seal a dominant 5-1 victory.

The win marked Spain’s first of the campaign, lifting them to seventh place with five points, while Pakistan remain bottom of the table with zero points after nine matches and a goal difference of -30.