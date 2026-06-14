Karachi Port climbs 30 places in global container port performance rankings

KARACHI – The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has achieved a significant milestone on the global stage, improving its position by 30 places in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI).

According to KPT management, Karachi Port has risen to 69th place in the latest global rankings, reflecting a notable improvement in the port’s operational performance and efficiency.

Officials said the port’s CPPI score increased from 30 to 45.7, highlighting substantial gains in productivity and service standards.

KPT management stated that its next objective is to further enhance Karachi Port’s global standing and secure a place among the top 50 ports in the world by 2027.