Polling ends, vote count begins in second phase of AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD – Polling has concluded in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, and the counting of votes is now underway after the Election Commission extended voting by one hour in the Muzaffarabad division due to a high voter turnout.

Voting for nine seats in the Muzaffarabad division and 12 refugee constituencies began at 8am. Polling was originally scheduled to end at 5pm but was extended until 6pm to facilitate the large number of voters participating in the electoral process.

According to the AJK Election Commission, vote counting began immediately after polling stations closed.

Polling postponed in LA-27

Polling has been postponed at all 196 polling stations in LA-27 after election staff failed to reach the constituency due to adverse weather and landslides that blocked the delivery of election materials.

Eight injured in Neelum Valley

Meanwhile, eight people, including seven women and a driver, were injured after a vehicle carrying voters back from a polling station came into contact with an electricity wire in Athmuqam in Neelum Valley.

Police said the incident occurred in Lala Ward of the Municipal Committee Athmuqam, adding that all injured individuals were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Athmuqam.

AJK PM orders action over attack on Latif Akbar

AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore took notice of an alleged attack on AJK President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, directing the chief secretary and inspector general of police to bring those responsible to justice.

Expressing concern over the security situation, Rathore termed the alleged attack by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters “unacceptable.”

PPP alleges rigging, seeks action

Polling reportedly began late in some constituencies, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) accused the PML-N of electoral rigging.

The PPP’s AJK Election Cell has submitted a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding action over the alleged irregularities.

PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan also accused PML-N workers of attacking Latif Akbar, while PPP Senator Sherry Rehman condemned what she described as an attempted assassination and called for the immediate arrest of those involved.

Punjab minister says polling remains peaceful

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said the second phase of the AJK elections was being conducted peacefully, dismissing the opposition’s allegations of rigging.

Chief Election Commissioner vows impartiality

AJK Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal visited a polling station in Muzaffarabad and told reporters that a request had been made for the restoration of internet services.

Responding to a question, he said the Election Commission would not work under any pressure and would make decisions strictly in accordance with the law.

Polling arrangements

A total of 1,483 polling stations have been established across the Muzaffarabad division. Voting is also underway in various Pakistani cities for refugee constituencies representing Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

In Karachi, polling is being held for Jammu-I and Kashmir Valley-I, with 34 polling stations set up. Jammu-I has 698 registered voters, while Kashmir Valley-I has 4,200 registered voters.

Polling is also taking place in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for three refugee constituencies — LA-43 Valley-IV, LA-44 Valley-V, and LA-39 Jammu-VI.

The Muzaffarabad division’s three districts have 890,621 registered voters, including 427,955 men and 381,666 women, according to election authorities.