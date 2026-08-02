Good News for Pakistanis as UAE reopens Visit Visas through Registered Agents

For more than a year, Pakistani travellers watched their UAE travel plans remain stuck in uncertainty, facing delays and strict scrutiny, but there is sigh of relief as UAE resumes visit visa processing through registered travel agents.

The development brought relief to thousands of applicants who had been facing prolonged waiting periods and strict scrutiny for UAE visit visas, one of the most sought-after travel routes for Pakistanis. After some changes, all Pakistanis can now submit visit visa applications through approved travel agencies, with family travellers reportedly receiving faster responses compared to previous months.

The move is being seen as a positive shift for Pakistan-UAE travel ties, as the Gulf country hosts around more than 17Lac Pakistanis and remains one of Pakistan’s largest sources of foreign remittances.

Industry experts called it positive step and said travellers visiting relatives already living in the UAE were also receiving timely responses. He added that tourism campaigns had restarted, while flight operations, which were affected due to recent regional tensions, were gradually returning to normal.

Pakistan’s immigration data also reflects a gradual recovery in UAE-bound travel. A senior immigration official said the number of passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai daily, which had fallen to around 170 at the beginning of the summer season, has now increased to nearly 400 passengers per day by the last week of July.

Individual applicants had faced high rejection rates for several years, but the approval chances for family visa applications have now improved.

UAE Embassy official in Pakistan also confirmed that visit visas are being issued to ordinary passport holders applying through registered travel agents. The official added that processing delays had previously occurred due to security concerns in certain cases, but applicants with complete documentation can now submit applications without major hurdles.

Last year, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said that after discussions between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UAE authorities, both countries agreed on measures to facilitate visa issuance.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry later informed parliament that some applicants had submitted fake educational documents, diplomas and employment contracts, while others faced legal action in the UAE over alleged unauthorised political activities, criminal cases, or misuse of social media. Following those issues, UAE authorities tightened background checks and document verification procedures.