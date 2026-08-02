‘Fix PCB First’: Khawaja Asif hits back at Naqvi amid ‘Governance System Collapse’ debate

LAHORE – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has taken direct swipe at Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi amid ongoing debate over governance reforms, telling him that systems constantly evolve and the same approach should be applied where authority already exists.

In a social media post, Asif pointed towards Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying cricket fans are not fully satisfied with its performance and urging him to bring major changes within the organisation. “Naqvi Sahib, systems are always evolving, and they should be. As an example, bring a revolution to the PCB, cricket fans are not particularly satisfied with PCB’s performance,” he said.

Minister added that the PCB offers an opportunity for immediate reforms because decision-making powers are already concentrated there. “When it comes to the PCB, all the power is in your hands today; there is no Prime Minister, no Parliament, and no outdated political system standing in your way,” he remarked.

The defence minister’s comments came after Mohsin Naqvi called for major changes in Pakistan’s administrative structure, warning that the country would continue facing governance challenges without fundamental reforms.

Speaking at the Pakistan Economic Summit, Naqvi highlighted weaknesses in the existing governance framework and stressed the need for sweeping administrative restructuring, including the possibility of creating new provinces or administrative units.

Asif however defended current hybrid governance model, rejecting suggestions that the system was nearing collapse. He said there were no indications that the existing arrangement was coming to an end and argued that the model was developed to address governance failures of the past. He maintained that the current setup remains a practical mechanism to manage Pakistan’s political and economic challenges, stressing that stability and coordination among institutions are necessary for progress.

Calling for unity at the highest level, the defence minister said President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and other senior national leaders should sit together to decide the country’s future direction.

He said Pakistan’s major challenges could only be resolved through collective decision-making, coordination, and national consensus.