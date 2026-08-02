Most Punjab rivers flowing at normal levels, says PDMA

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that water flow in most rivers across Punjab remains at normal levels, although low- to medium-level flooding persists at a few locations.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, water flow in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej rivers is normal. Water levels in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan are also within the normal range.

However, the Indus River is experiencing low-level flooding at Kalabagh and Chashma, where water flows have been recorded at 272,000 cusecs and 273,000 cusecs, respectively.

The PDMA said Nala Palkhu at Wazirabad is witnessing medium-level flooding, with a flow of 3,400 cusecs, while Nala Basantar in Narowal is experiencing low-level flooding.

The authority added that the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 5, warning that forecast rainfall in the upper catchment areas could increase water levels in the eastern rivers and their adjoining streams.

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa warned of the risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan, while Murree, the Galiyat region and other hilly areas remain vulnerable to landslides.

He urged residents living in riverbeds to immediately move to safer locations.

According to the PDMA, the Punjab government has established flood relief camps in affected areas, where basic facilities and medicines will be provided.

The authority also advised the public to take precautionary measures in view of the weather and flood situation, avoid recreational activities near rivers, canals and streams, and ensure that children do not swim in floodwaters or other water bodies.