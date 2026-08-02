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No Safe Haven for Khawaris as ‘Operation 11 Garaj’ crushes terrorists hideouts in Bajaur

By News Desk
3:18 pm | Aug 2, 2026

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces carried out major intelligence-based operation in Shakro area of Bajaur, killing several militants, injuring others, and dismantling a network of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an ongoing counterterrorism offensive.

Operation 11 Garaj targeted suspected militant hideouts based on intelligence reports. Troops successfully neutralized multiple terrorists while also recovering and destroying IEDs allegedly planted by the militants.

The ground offensive was supported by quadcopter surveillance, enabling security forces to monitor militant movements and conduct precision operations. Under sustained pressure, the fleeing militants were forced to abandon their positions and retreat from populated areas.

Officials said special care was taken throughout the operation to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent collateral damage while maintaining the momentum of the offensive.

Security authorities reaffirmed that Operation 11 Garaj will continue without interruption until terrorist networks are completely dismantled and lasting peace is restored across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest operation comes amid security forces’ ongoing efforts to eliminate militant threats, clear terrorist hideouts, and strengthen stability in the region.

Pakistani forces hunts down over 30 Terrorists in overnight operations across KP, Balochistan

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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