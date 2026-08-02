No Safe Haven for Khawaris as ‘Operation 11 Garaj’ crushes terrorists hideouts in Bajaur

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces carried out major intelligence-based operation in Shakro area of Bajaur, killing several militants, injuring others, and dismantling a network of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an ongoing counterterrorism offensive.

Operation 11 Garaj targeted suspected militant hideouts based on intelligence reports. Troops successfully neutralized multiple terrorists while also recovering and destroying IEDs allegedly planted by the militants.

The ground offensive was supported by quadcopter surveillance, enabling security forces to monitor militant movements and conduct precision operations. Under sustained pressure, the fleeing militants were forced to abandon their positions and retreat from populated areas.

🚨 Bajaur – Operation 11 Garaj⚔️ Swift & effective IBOs ongoing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over Past two months:

✅ Multiple Khwarij terrorists eliminated

✅ Hideouts destroyed

✅ Facilitators arrested

✅ Large arms cache seized No safe havens left. Mission… pic.twitter.com/rBzN3FwzkL — Warriors Land⚔️ (@Warriors_70) August 2, 2026

Officials said special care was taken throughout the operation to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent collateral damage while maintaining the momentum of the offensive.

Security authorities reaffirmed that Operation 11 Garaj will continue without interruption until terrorist networks are completely dismantled and lasting peace is restored across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest operation comes amid security forces’ ongoing efforts to eliminate militant threats, clear terrorist hideouts, and strengthen stability in the region.