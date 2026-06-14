Has Punjab govt started ‘Toilet Tax’ of Rs2,500 per bathroom in hospitals?

LAHORE – A new sanitation-related charges in Punjab hospital is being discussed online, with users calling it ‘toilet tax’.

A report shared by 92 News said Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) started issuing notices to hospitals in Rahim Yar Khan, charging Rs. 2,500 per toilet under what officials describe as a sewage service fee.

The report claims that several healthcare facilities have already received billing notices based on the number of toilets installed. Lala Iqbal Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan is reportedly billed Rs37,500 per month for 15 toilets, while Naseer Medical Complex has allegedly been charged Rs. 62,500 for 17 toilets.

Doctor Hospital and Trauma Center is also said to have received a bill of Rs12,500, and a private surgical hospital or clinic has reportedly been issued similar notices based on the same per-toilet calculation.

A case has been registered against a private surgical clinic for failing to pay the alleged charges. In response to the controversy, WASA Deputy Director Amir Naveed is quoted as saying that the charge is not a “toilet tax” but actually a sewage tax that was approved by the provincial cabinet.

لاہور: پنجاب حکومت کا گوبر ٹیکس کے بعد ٹوائلٹ ٹیکس کا آغاز محکمہ واسا اب فی بیت الخلا 2500 روپے ٹیکس چارج کرے گی رحیم یار خان کے اسپتالوں کو ٹوائلٹ ٹیکس جمع کرانے کے نوٹسز جاری لالہ اقبال اسپتال رحیم یار خان کے 15 ٹوائلٹس کو ماہانہ 37500 روپے ٹیکس بھیج دیا نجی سرجیکل اسپتال… — 92 News HD Plus (@92newschannel) June 13, 2026

He said the levy applies to commercial establishments and institutions responsible for generating wastewater and contributing to sanitation usage in urban areas.

He explained that the purpose of the charge is to recover costs related to sewage and sanitation services in commercial zones and that institutions causing waste discharge are being billed accordingly. The report triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many users questioning the idea of charging institutions per toilet, while others are calling for clearer official communication from authorities to avoid misunderstandings and misinformation.

At this stage, the information is based on media reports and statements attributed to officials, and no independently verified official policy document confirming a formal “per-toilet tax” structure has been publicly presented.