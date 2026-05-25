16 dead as high-speed van rams into parked bus near Ismailia on Swat Expressway

SWAT – More than a dozen people lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Swat Expressway near Ismailia on Monday.

A spokesperson for the motorways poice stated that the tragic incident occurred when a high-speed Hiace van collided with a bus parked on the side of the road.

The impact was so severe that 11 passengers lost their lives on the spot, while five others succumbed to injuries.

Authorities believed the accident happened due to the alleged negligence of the Hiace van driver, who failed to control the vehicle and struck the stationary bus from behind.

Police confirmed that the bus was traveling from Karachi to Buner, while the van was en route from Rawalpindi to Dir at the time of the crash.

Following the incident, motorway police and rescue teams quickly reached the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex for treatment.