All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association seeks return to 15-Day Fuel pricing cycle

KARACHI – Petrol dealers renewed their demand for a return to the fortnightly fuel price adjustment system, saying every Friday revisions are creating uncertainty and operational difficulties.

In a formal letter, All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association urged federal government to overhaul current petroleum pricing mechanism amid rising concerns over market uncertainty and operational pressure.

The association called for shift away from weekly fuel price adjustments, arguing that frequent changes are destabilizing the market and creating serious business challenges. The association expressed strong reservations over the existing system of weekly revisions in petroleum product prices. It warned that constant fluctuations are not only generating uncertainty but also severely affecting financial and operational planning for petrol pump owners across the country of around 250 million people.

Dealers said unpredictable pricing is disrupting business strategies and increasing the operational burden on fuel retailers. It stressed that the current mechanism is placing additional strain on petrol pump operations, making it difficult to manage costs and planning effectively.

In key demand, the association members said extending the adjustment cycle to two weeks would help stabilize the market and reduce volatility.

The letter further said that reverting to the previous system of less frequent price changes could bring much-needed stability, benefiting both businesses and consumers by creating a more predictable pricing environment.