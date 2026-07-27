British-Pakistani group unveils $35m Lahore housing project

LONDON – British-Pakistani business group One Homes has unveiled a $35 million residential development in Lahore during a global keynote and media event at The May Fair Hotel in London.

The event marked the first formal presentation of the project, named One Edition, with details of its architecture, interiors, residential units and amenities shared ahead of its planned launch in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America.

The project marks the developer’s return to Lahore following One Canal Road, its flagship residential scheme in the city, which has entered the handover phase.

Designed by Miami-based architect Kobi Karp, One Canal Road was developed as a premium residential project and became one of the company’s most prominent developments in Lahore.

“One Canal Road proved what was possible,” One Homes Chief Commercial Officer Aqib Hassan said at the event.

“We came to Lahore as an international developer, built in the heart of the city and set out to create a new standard in the market.”

According to the company, its portfolio of projects under development in Lahore and Islamabad has now crossed $435 million.

Mr Hassan said One Edition had been designed to reflect Lahore’s identity rather than replicate residential concepts from other cities.

“One Edition doesn’t try to imitate another city. It belongs here in Lahore. It feels like home,” he said.

“It’s modern living fused with a celebration of Lahore’s rich culture.”

The development will be located on Raiwind Road, around 10 minutes from the Lahore Ring Road, in an established residential corridor offering access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping centres and major housing communities.

The company said the project had been conceived primarily for overseas Pakistanis seeking to maintain a connection with Lahore while having access to modern residential facilities and services.

Kobi Karp has been appointed lead architect for the project following his work on One Canal Road. The design will draw on Lahore’s cultural and architectural character, according to the developer.

London-based Jolie Design Studio will oversee the interior design, marking the firm’s first project in Pakistan.

The studio is known for designing spaces around comfort, atmosphere and the everyday experience of residents.

Mr Hassan said One Group currently had projects worth more than $435 million under development across Lahore and Islamabad, with overseas Pakistanis remaining a major target market.