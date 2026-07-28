Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward march, adding fresh pressure on buyers as the price of 24-karat gold reaches Rs431,736.

22-karat gold is now being traded at Rs396,572 per tola, while 21-karat gold has climbed to Rs378,546 per tola. Silver also moved higher, with the price of per tola rising to Rs6,397, reflecting the broader strength in the precious metals market.

Gold, Silver Prices in Pakistan Metal Purity Unit Latest Price Gold 24 Karat Per tola Rs431,736 Gold 24 Karat 10 grams Rs370,144 Gold 22 Karat Per tola Rs396,572 Gold 21 Karat Per tola Rs378,546 Silver Per tola Per tola Rs6,397 Silver — 10 grams Rs5,484

The latest increase comes after one of the most turbulent months for Pakistan’s bullion market. Gold prices began July on a weaker note, slipping into the Rs417,000 to Rs424,000 per tola range before staging a sharp recovery as global market sentiment shifted.

The rebound proved equally dramatic, with the market witnessing single-day jumps of up to Rs4,700 and Rs4,600 per tola, briefly pushing prices close to Rs429,000 and Rs433,836. Trading remained highly volatile in the closing days of the month, with daily fluctuations ranging between Rs1,800 and Rs4,600, keeping investors and jewellers on edge.

During July 2026, gold touched an intramonth peak of nearly Rs442,900 per tola before sliding to around Rs424,200, marking a swing of more than Rs10,000 within a short span. Despite the sharp ups and downs, prices have now stabilized near the Rs430,000 mark, although market participants remain cautious about further movements.