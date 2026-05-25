Rare solar event to take place on Day of Arafah 2026

A rare astronomical phenomenon is expected to coincide with the Day of Arafah this year, as the sun will appear directly above the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, briefly eliminating shadows in the area.

According to astronomers, the event is expected to occur on May 27, 2026, corresponding to 9 Zilja 1447 AH, when the sun will reach a position directly over the Kaaba at midday. During this moment, no shadow will be visible in Makkah due to the sun’s exact alignment.

Experts explained that this phenomenon occurs due to Makkah’s geographical location at approximately 21.4 degrees north latitude, where the sun’s movement between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer causes it to pass directly overhead twice a year.

What makes this occurrence notable is its alignment with the Day of Arafah, a rare coincidence last observed in 1993. Scientists say such alignment happens roughly every 33 years due to the difference between the lunar (Hijri) and solar (Gregorian) calendars.

The Saudi National Center for Meteorology clarified that this is a natural astronomical event and has no direct link to extreme weather conditions or temperature spikes.

A spokesperson added that weather severity depends on multiple factors including humidity, cloud cover, wind speed, and atmospheric pressure. The phenomenon is monitored regularly, and the public is advised to rely only on official and verified weather sources.