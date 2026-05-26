Islamabad Traffic Update amid diversions on Srinagar Highway, Murree Road, and Club Road

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad prepared for the movement of foreign delegations, as the city’s busiest arteries began to feel the pressure of planned traffic diversions on Tuesday, a day before Eid ul Azha.

A traffic disruption is expected across Islamabad as authorities announced diversions on major arteries including Express Highway, Srinagar Highway, Murree Road, and Club Road due to the arrival and movement of foreign delegations.

Officials confirmed that the diversions will be enforced at different times throughout the day, warning that the flow of traffic on these key roads may be seriously affected. The announcement comes as the capital prepares for high-level movement requiring enhanced security and traffic management arrangements.

Islamabad Police spokesperson advised citizens that during these periods, commuters should use alternative routes or nearby service roads to avoid inconvenience and delays. Authorities cautioned that normal traffic flow could be interrupted intermittently, depending on the movement of the delegations.

Islamabad Traffic Police have been deployed across affected routes to facilitate citizens and manage congestion on the ground. Officials stressed that personnel remain present on roads to assist drivers and ensure smooth diversion operations where possible.

Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys with extra travel time to avoid being caught in traffic. The police requested masses to cooperate fully with traffic personnel and demonstrate patience and discipline during the period of disruptions.

Authorities reiterated that these measures are temporary but necessary, and stressed that public cooperation will be crucial in maintaining order and minimizing inconvenience across the capital’s busiest corridors.