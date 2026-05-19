Islamabad Traffic paralyzed as CM Afridi’s convoy blocked near 26 Number Chungi

ISLAMABAD – Residents of twin cities witnessed chaotic traffic on Tuesday as authorities sealed key routes, triggering massive traffic paralysis across the capital.

The closure of Srinagar Highway near toll plaza brought traffic to a standstill, with congestion rapidly spilling over toward Motorway Chowk and leaving commuters trapped for hours in long, unmoving queues.

The situation escalated sharply when Islamabad Police intercepted a large PTI convoy near 26 Number Chungi. The convoy, reportedly led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi, was advancing toward the capital when it was abruptly halted, igniting a tense roadside standoff that further worsened already crippling traffic conditions.

According to reports, the convoy was en route toward Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The stoppage at 26 Number Chungi quickly turned into a heated confrontation as the chief minister questioned police actions and demanded the immediate reopening of the blocked route.

On the ground, emotions ran high as convoy supporters chanted slogans, transforming the area into a charged and chaotic scene. The political group maintained that the movement was peaceful and aligned with a scheduled visitation day for families of Imran Khan, aimed at expressing solidarity with his sisters during their visit.

However, authorities defended the sweeping road closures and blockades, citing security and law-and-order concerns. Critics, meanwhile, accused officials of heavy-handed tactics, arguing that the measures appeared politically motivated and disproportionately disruptive to public movement across the city.