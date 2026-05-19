Advisory issued for Pakistani passengers travelling to Bahrain over strict rules

ISLAMABAD –

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued an advisory cautioning Pakistani citizens travelling to Bahrain that carrying narcotics—or even poppy seeds—is considered a serious criminal offence under Bahraini law.

The advisory particularly targets overseas job seekers, urging them to strictly adhere to Bahrain’s drug control regulations to avoid arrest, prosecution, and possible loss of employment opportunities.

According to the bureau, Bahrain enforces stringent narcotics laws under Royal Decree No. 4 of 1973, which prohibits the cultivation, import, export, and possession of opium, its derivatives, and related substances.

Travellers have been advised to thoroughly check their luggage before departure to ensure that no prohibited items are packed, noting that even poppy seeds fall under banned substances in the country.

Officials warned that violation of these rules—whether intentional or due to lack of awareness—may result in detention, legal action, and long-term restrictions on employment prospects in Bahrain.

Passengers are also encouraged to consult official Bahrain Customs guidelines and review the list of restricted items before travelling to ensure compliance with local laws.