Pm Shehbaz In Quetta For Apex Committee Meeting On Balochistan Security Situation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Quetta on Tuesday amid extraordinary security arrangements for day long visit centered on the worsening security challenges and critical development agenda in the sparsely populated region.

The premier is set to chair high-stakes Apex Committee meeting where top officials will discuss the law and order situation and review the pace of ongoing development projects across Balochistan.

ویر اعظم پاکستان شہباز شریف کوئٹہ پہنچ گئیں ہے ۔۔#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/Pp6oRHmJbQ — Dukhtar-E-Balochistan🇵🇰 (@Dukhtar_B) May 19, 2026

ویر اعظم پاکستان شہباز شریف کوئٹہ پہنچ گئیں ہے ۔۔#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/Pp6oRHmJbQ — Dukhtar-E-Balochistan🇵🇰 (@Dukhtar_B) May 19, 2026

The visit comes at a sensitive time, with security forces placed on maximum alert throughout the city ahead of the premier’s engagements. Upon arrival, Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Jafar Mandokhel, while senior provincial leaders and officials prepared for key consultations expected to shape the province’s future security and development strategy.

During the visit, PM Sharif will hold key meetings with the provincial leadership and receive detailed briefings on the evolving law and order landscape, along with updates on major infrastructure and public development initiatives. Apex Committee session is expected to focus on pressing security threats, stability measures, and the effectiveness of ongoing programmes aimed at accelerating progress in the province.