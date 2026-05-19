Conditional barrels, unconditional volatility: Oil’s new market reality

Market analysis written by Christopher Tahir, Senior Financial Markets Strategist at Exness.

From custodial crude to conditional barrels

For most of the past decade, the central question in oil markets was relatively straightforward: which producer held the barrels, and how many would they choose to release. Supply analysis revolved around inventories, production quotas, drilling activity, and the supply chain. This focus on who controlled supply shaped how traders priced risk and positioned themselves across the curve.

That framing is now in question. As we navigate the second quarter of 2026, the more consequential question is not who holds the barrels, but what conditions govern their release.

Conditional barrels refer to supplies that exist physically but cannot move freely. Access depends on changing factors such as sanction waivers, shipping permissions, or geopolitical developments.

In many cases, that oil can reach global markets only when specific political, legal, or logistical permissions are met. The conditions attached to these barrels are not static. They shift with diplomatic negotiations, executive decisions, and geopolitical events. And when they shift, markets move fast.

Mapping the conditional supply landscape

The three largest concentrations of conditional barrels today are in Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, each with its own distinct set of conditions.

Iranian crude output accounts for roughly 3-4% of global supply and is subject to US maximum-pressure sanctions. Access to those barrels depends on policy decisions that can change quickly.

Russian barrels carry a different kind of condition. Western price caps, shipping restrictions, and the shadow fleet have created a market where Russian crude is technically exportable but operationally constrained. The supply exists, but access is shaped by logistics, compliance, and shifting enforcement dynamics.

Venezuela presents the clearest illustration of conditional dynamics. Production has fluctuated under the combined weight of sanctions and infrastructure constraints. When restrictions ease, even partially, supply can return to the market quickly without any meaningful change in underlying production capacity.

Collectively, these producers account for a meaningful share of global oil flows operating under some form of restriction. A portion of this supply remains physically available but commercially constrained, awaiting a shift in access conditions.

Why conditional barrels create unconditional volatility

Traditional oil market models are built around production decisions and demand growth. Both move slowly. A change in OPEC+ quota takes months to translate into physical supply shifts, and demand revisions track macroeconomic cycles that unfold over quarters. Conditional supply behaves differently.

A sanctions waiver, the opening of a diplomatic channel, or a policy shift can quickly alter the effective supply picture. Even small changes in accessible supply can trigger sharp price moves, particularly when markets are already tight.

When the relevant variable is not a drilling decision but a policy decision, the speed of repricing becomes a key risk. Markets do not always need production to change. They need access conditions to change.

OPEC+ discipline in a conditional world

OPEC+ has demonstrated considerable internal cohesion through this cycle. The alliance paused production increases from January through March 2026 before announcing a 206,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase to be implemented in May, a figure calibrated more for market confidence signaling than material supply impact. The discipline is real. The problem is that OPEC+ can only discipline what it controls.

The OPEC+ cannot issue or revoke a US sanctions waiver, negotiate pipeline access through a contested corridor, or compel a regime transition that unlocks stranded production capacity. Conditional barrels sit outside OPEC+’s coordination framework, yet they continue to influence price dynamics.

When sanctions are eased or enforcement shifts, the impact is not always straightforward. Markets may respond with increased volatility rather than stability, as access conditions change faster than supply expectations can adjust.

OPEC+ retains the tools to stabilize a market governed by traditional supply dynamics, but conditional supply introduces a layer of uncertainty that sits beyond those tools.

Signals worth watching

For traders navigating the second half of 2026, conditional barrels demand a reorientation of the monitoring framework. The relevant indicators are no longer limited to production data and inventory levels.

Policy timelines are the most immediate trigger. Decisions on sanctions, waivers, and regulatory changes can act as direct supply events. Shadow fleet activity is worth tracking in parallel. A significant volume of oil continues to move through alternative logistics networks, where enforcement actions can quickly restrict or release supply.

Venezuelan political developments also warrant close attention. Changes in access conditions will determine how quickly constrained supply can return to global markets.

Volatility will hinge less on resource depletion and more on how quickly disrupted and sanctioned barrels can be brought back to market. The barrels exist, but a growing share sits behind political and logistical constraints. Potentially, markets will develop sharper tools for pricing access risk alongside volume risk, bringing greater discipline to the valuation of conditional supply across the curve. Yet it remains to be seen whether, and to what extent, the geoeconomic configuration will accommodate that.

In a market where the near-term supply is determined by political and regulatory access rather than production capacity, traders relying on traditional supply-and-demand models risk being systematically caught off guard.

When access conditions shift quickly, oil can reprice in short, uneven bursts, leaving less room between identifying a move and acting on it. Understanding the move is one thing. Acting on it under real market conditions is another.

This is where Exness becomes relevant. In oil markets driven by geopolitical signals, execution consistency becomes part of risk control. Crude, alongside gold and commodity-linked currency pairs, can react sharply to macro triggers, and trading conditions often shift at the same time as price. Spreads are not just a cost but part of trade quality, and when they become less stable, even a correct view can lose precision at the point of execution. This is why Exness fits naturally into this discussion: in markets shaped by access risk and rapid repricing, infrastructure helps determine whether insight can actually be translated into a usable trade.

Extra opinion from the author

When oil markets are driven by conditional supply, the real cost of trading is no longer defined by direction alone. Traders may correctly anticipate a shift in supply access, yet still lose part of the edge if slippage, spread behavior, or execution consistency deteriorate at the same time. In fast-moving conditions, even small variations in fill quality can affect the outcome of a trade.

This is where Exness belongs in this conversation. In environments where geopolitical signals trigger rapid repricing across oil and related markets, execution quality becomes part of how risk is managed in practice. If spreads remain more stable and fills remain more precise during active sessions, traders are better positioned to act on their view without introducing friction at the point of entry or exit.