Latest
Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates for Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 19 May 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:35 am | May 19, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability against major global currencies, with US Dollar trading at 279.05 (buying) and 279.70 (selling). The market remained broadly range-bound as investors tracked global economic signals and regional demand for hard currencies.

Among major currencies, UK Pound remained strong at 372.17–377.30, while Euro traded at 324.32–328.95, showing continued pressure from global dollar strength. Swiss Franc (352.69–357.68) and Kuwaiti Dinar (879.28–889.06) stayed among the highest-valued currencies in the list, consistent with their historical premium positioning.

Asian currencies showed mixed performance, with the Japanese Yen remaining very weak at 1.74–1.84, while the Chinese Yuan held near 40–41.05. The Indian Rupee stayed low at 2.5–2.75, indicating continued regional currency divergence.

In Gulf currencies, rates remained comparatively stable: Saudi Riyal (74.35–75.35), UAE Dirham (75.75–76.85), and Qatari Riyal (74.65–75.55) all moved within narrow ranges, reflecting their dollar-pegged structures.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.05 279.70
Euro 324.32 328.95
UK Pound Sterling 372.17 377.30
U.A.E Dirham 75.75 76.85
Saudi Riyal 74.35 75.35
Australian Dollar 198.36 202.25
Bahrain Dinar 731.47 742.75
Canadian Dollar 201.53 205.46
China Yuan 40.00 41.05
Danish Krone 43.35 43.75
Hong Kong Dollar 35.06 36.03
Indian Rupee 2.50 2.75
Japanese Yen 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar 879.28 889.06
Malaysian Ringgit 65.25 66.20
New Zealand Dollar 162.10 165.35
Norwegian Krone 27.70 28.00
Omani Riyal 722.05 732.85
Qatari Riyal 74.65 75.55
Singapore Dollar 216.55 220.95
Swedish Korona 30.35 30.65
Swiss Franc 352.69 357.68
Thai Baht 8.50 8.70

 

 

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now