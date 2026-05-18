Pakistan steps up Military Footprint in Gulf with Troops, Jet Deployment in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH – Pakistan advanced its military presence in Saudi Arabia, with troops, fighter jets, and air defence systems allegedly deployed under a strengthening defence arrangement between Islamabad and Riyadh, Reuters reported.

The move comes amid rising regional tensions in the Gulf, showing deeper strategic cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh focused on joint security and rapid defence readiness.

A major defence development is drawing global attention, as reports claim that Pakistan has significantly expanded its military footprint inside Saudi Arabia under a deepening strategic defence arrangement, raising questions about the shifting security architecture of the Gulf.

The report by British news agency said Pakistan allegedly deployed more than 8,000 troops to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The move is being described as one of the most substantial foreign military presences by Islamabad in the region in recent years.

But the deployment reportedly goes far beyond personnel. Sources claim the operation includes a powerful package of military hardware. around 16 JF-17 fighter jets, drone squadrons, and a Chinese-built HQ-9 air defence system, boosting Saudi Arabia’s layered defence capabilities with Pakistani operational involvement.

The mission is not symbolic in nature. Instead, Pakistani forces are reportedly actively operating advanced systems on Saudi soil, combining combat readiness with training and advisory roles, allowing for rapid deployment if the security situation escalates further.

At centre of this buildup is a reportedly highly confidential mutual defence agreement, signed last year in Riyadh, the details of which remain undisclosed. However, sources familiar with the arrangement claim it contains a powerful clause: an attack on either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia would be treated as a joint threat, effectively binding both nations into coordinated military response.

Even more striking, some accounts suggest the agreement could allow for an escalation to as many as 80,000 Pakistani troops stationed in Saudi Arabia during a major crisis scenario, potentially integrating directly with Saudi forces for border defence and protection of strategic assets.

There are also indications, though unconfirmed, that the cooperation may extend beyond land and air forces, with possible naval deployments in Saudi waters, although no independent verification has confirmed the presence of Pakistani warships. The timing of this military surge adds to its geopolitical weight. It comes amid heightened tensions across the Gulf region following Iran-linked strikes and retaliatory actions, further intensifying fears of a broader regional confrontation.

Pakistan’s position as increasingly complex: acting simultaneously as a diplomatic mediator in regional tensions while also reinforcing one of its closest strategic partnerships with a visible and operational military presence.

Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, reportedly signed in late 2025, is described as a landmark expansion of bilateral security cooperation. It establishes the principle that aggression against one state would be treated as aggression against both, significantly strengthening deterrence in an already volatile region.