TDAP sets up Help Desk at LCCI in push for Exports from Balochistan

KARACHI – Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced a dedicated facilitation help desk at the Lasbela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), aiming at strengthening trade promotion and export support in Balochistan.

The initiative was formally unveiled during a visit by TDAP Secretary Sheryar Taj, who was accompanied by senior officials from TDAP and the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC). The delegation visited the LCCI to launch a joint TDAP–PHDEC help desk designed to assist exporters and improve coordination with the business community.

During the visit, former president of the Lasbela Chamber and CEO of Hub Salt, Ismail Suttar, welcomed the delegation. Jumma Dad, Deputy Commissioner Hub, was also present on the occasion.

Discussions focused on providing structured support to nearly 300 registered companies operating in the Lasbela Industrial Zone and Marble City, as well as exporters engaged in agriculture and horticulture across southern Balochistan. Officials emphasized the need to improve facilitation mechanisms to unlock the region’s trade and export potential.

Earlier, the visiting delegation toured the Hub Salt facility, where Ismail Suttar highlighted Balochistan’s vast economic potential, particularly in the minerals sector. He also noted that Hub plays a significant role in the national economy, contributing approximately Rs480 billion in tax revenue.

Both sides agreed to develop a joint action plan under a public–private partnership framework. The proposed plan aims to better harness Balochistan’s export capacity and strengthen its role in Pakistan’s overall trade and economic growth.