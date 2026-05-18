KP announces Long Summer Vacations Starting May 22

KARACHI – Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday announced summer vacations with unexpectedly early start amid change in the academic calendar.

Education Department said schools will now remain closed from May 22 to August 31, 2026, marking a notable shift from the earlier planned schedule of June 1 to August 31, 2026. Officials said the change was made due to a combination of Eid holidays and weekly off days falling on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, making May 22 a natural starting point for the extended break.

Authorities clarified that the province already follows dual academic schedule based on geography. In colder, mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, schools will observe a much shorter summer break from July 1 to July 31, 2026, as previously notified, maintaining a separate seasonal calendar for high-altitude areas.

The sudden advancement of the vacation schedule in the plains has sparked attention due to both its timing and its unusually long duration, raising questions and discussions among parents and education stakeholders.

Punjab Summer Holidays 2026

A parallel announcement from Punjab added to the nationwide education disruption, as Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed a three-month-long summer vacation for schools across the province.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, all educational institutions in Punjab will close from May 22 and remain shut until August 23, 2026, with schools set to reopen on August 24. The minister also publicly confirmed the decision on his official Facebook account, reinforcing the province-wide directive.

The move comes amid intensifying heatwave conditions that have been affecting large parts of the country, forcing authorities to take precautionary measures for student safety.

Earlier, rising temperatures had already prompted education authorities in Punjab to advise schools to adjust their working hours or consider early closure for summer vacations. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority had also issued urgent alerts and directives to school administrations and district authorities across the province, warning of continued heatwave conditions and urging precautionary steps.

With both provinces now finalizing extended summer breaks, students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are set to face one of the longest school holiday periods in recent years, as extreme weather conditions reshape the academic calendar.